Nichols free to play grand final
Mitch Nichols is free to take his place for Western Sydney in the A-League grand final against Adelaide United.
Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Mitch Nichols has been cited by Football Federation Australia (FFA) for a two-fingered salute towards Brisbane Roar fans but will not miss the A-League grand final.
FFA released a statement on Wednesday confirming that Nichols has been cited under the National Code of Conduct.
But with Nichols allowed to provide a submission in his defence by May 4, any potential suspension will first be applicable in the 2016-17 season, leaving him free to take on Adelaide United in the grand final.
Following the Wanderers' 5-4 extra-time victory over Roar in Sunday's semi-final, Nichols ran towards the visiting supporters at Pirtek Stadium before making a 'V' sign with his right hand in a well-known symbol of disrespect.
It has been reported that Brisbane made an official complaint against Nichols, who started his A-League career with Roar.
With Nichols having also shaken off an injury scare this week, the delay on any potential penalty for the 26-year-old is a boon for Western Sydney.
Nichols has scored 10 goals and set up another four in his debut season with the Wanderers.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.