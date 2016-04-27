Nichols free to play grand final

Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Mitch Nichols has been cited by Football Federation Australia (FFA) for a two-fingered salute towards Brisbane Roar fans but will not miss the A-League grand final.

FFA released a statement on Wednesday confirming that Nichols has been cited under the National Code of Conduct.

But with Nichols allowed to provide a submission in his defence by May 4, any potential suspension will first be applicable in the 2016-17 season, leaving him free to take on Adelaide United in the grand final.

Following the Wanderers' 5-4 extra-time victory over Roar in Sunday's semi-final, Nichols ran towards the visiting supporters at Pirtek Stadium before making a 'V' sign with his right hand in a well-known symbol of disrespect.

It has been reported that Brisbane made an official complaint against Nichols, who started his A-League career with Roar.

With Nichols having also shaken off an injury scare this week, the delay on any potential penalty for the 26-year-old is a boon for Western Sydney.

Nichols has scored 10 goals and set up another four in his debut season with the Wanderers.