Niedermeier doubtful for Leverkusen clash
By app
VfB Stuttgart defender Georg Niedermeier is doubtful for Saturday's Bundesliga trip to third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.
Niedermeier picked up a thigh injury in Wednesday's 2-0 German Cup quarter-final victory over second-tier VfL Bochum when his boot got stuck in the turf early in the second half.
"We will monitor him now and do more tests," said team doctor Raymond Best in a club statement.
Stuttgart, who have reached the Europa League round of 16, are 11th in the Bundesliga.
