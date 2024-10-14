Nigeria boycott fixture, with government called in to rescue team after 'disgraceful behaviour'

Nigeria are refusing to play their AFCON qualification fixture against Libya on Tuesday night, after the national team players claim they have spent more than 12 hours in an abandoned airport with no phone connection, food or water.

The Super Eagles are currently top of their AFCON qualification group, having picked up seven points from three games against Benin, Rwanda and Libya.

After beating Libya in Uyo on Friday night, winning 1-0, Nigeria were then due to play the return fixture in Libya on Tuesday evening. That fixture now won't take place, though, after details emerged of the shocking treatment they were subjected to over Sunday night.

Nigeria refuse to play against Libya

Nigeria's national team captain William Troost-Ekong, who played for Watford in the Premier League and is currently at Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood, took to X to highlight the team's situation on Monday.

"12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Lybia after our plane was diverted whilst descending," Troost-Ekong said. "Lybian government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games.

"I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour. Even the Tunisian Pilot who thankfully managed to navigate the last minute change to an airport not fit for our plane to land had never seen something like this before.

"Upon arrival he tried to find a nearby airport to rest with his crew to be denied at every hotel again under Government instruction. He could sleep there but NO NIGERIAN crew members allowed. They have returned to now sleep on the plane which is parked up."

He continued, adding that they will no longer fulfil the fixture, with the team requesting the help of the Nigerian government.

"At this point we have called for our Nigerian Government to intervene and rescue us," Troost-Ekong said. "As the captain together with the team we have decided that we will NOT play this game. CAF should look at the report and what is happening here.

"Even if they decide to allow this kind of behaviour, let them have the points. We will not accept to travel anywhere by road here even with security it’s not safe. We can only imagine what the hotel or food would be like given to us IF we continued.

"We respect ourselves and respect our opponents when they are our guests in Nigeria. Mistakes happen but these things on purpose have nothing to do with int. football."

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface also posted on social media, stating that a bus to take them away from the airport eventually arrived after 16 hours.

FIFA rules dictate that if a team refuses to play a match or is responsible for a match not taking place, then they either forfeit the game or, in more extreme circumstances, face disqualification from the competiton.

That could see Nigeria disqualified from AFCON 2025, though, in FourFourTwo's view, that seems an extremely unlikely resolution.