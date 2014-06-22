Nigeria's pace surprises Bosnia coach Susic

Peter Odemwingie's 29th-minute goal at Cuiaba ended Bosnia's chances of progressing to the FIFA World Cup knockout stages from Group F.

While Susic was unsurprised by how the encounter at the Arena Pantanal played out, he was stunned by pace of the African nation.

"The match unfolded exactly the way I imagined. It was an open game, two teams wishing to win, lots of chances at either end," he told reporters.

"We had a lot of chances and didn't convert any. They had one and scored that goal. I can only congratulate them.

"We knew they would be tough but they surprised us with their speed, their movement."

With four points, Nigeria sit second to leaders Argentina (six) in the group and only need a point against Iran to guarantee themselves a last-16 spot.

Susic praised Stephen Keshi's men for their attacking intent and hunger.

"They played attacking football, they really wanted to win," he said.

"Now they are in second place in the group with great chances to progress."

Bosnia, in their maiden World Cup campaign, face Iran on Wednesday.