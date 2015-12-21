No Ake foul - Flores

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores dismissed claims from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp that Nathan Ake's opening goal in Watford's 3-0 win should have been a foul.

Klopp felt goalkeeper Adam Bogdan had been fouled as he dropped a corner, allowing Ake to tuck home an easy opener.

But Flores defended Ake, saying the ball was there to be played.

"The goalkeeper lost the ball and he tried to take it safe, it bounced on the ground and Ake was very clever," Flores told BBC Sport.

"I think it is good and fair and finally the goal for us was completely important because when we are leading we are very safe and have a lot of confidence in what we are doing.”

Ake's goal opened the scoring in another hugely impressive win for Flores' side, as Odion Ighalo kept up his hot run of form with another two goals to take his tally up to 12 in 17 league games.

Watford continue to shine as one of the standout stories of the Premier League season, now up to seventh in the table, just one point outside the top four.