No Barcelona offer for Vietto - Cerezo

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists they have not received an offer from Barcelona for Luciano Vietto.

The Argentine attacker has been struggling to live up to the high expectations at the Vicente Calderon since his move from Villarreal and has been heavily linked with a move to Barca in recent weeks.

Cerezo has made it clear there has not been any contact with the Catalans as of yet, though, even if he has suggested he would be open to selling the 22-year-old if he were to request a transfer.

"Vietto is an Atletico player at the moment and we have not made any decision as of yet. We have not received an offer from Barcelona," Cerezo was quoted as saying by Sport.

"It makes no sense to say he will go to Barcelona because there has not been any contact with them. He is still an Atletico player and is at Diego Simeone's disposal.

"But I am among those who thinks players should be at the club they want to be at. It is important to think about what the player wants.

"We want him to stay, but we will have to wait and see how things pan out."

Vietto's contract with Atletico runs until June 2020.