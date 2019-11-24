No complaints from Wright over red cards as nine-man St Johnstone draw

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright had no complaints about the two red cards that left him thrilled to see his side seal a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

The Perth outfit were forced to come from behind after Sam Cosgrove’s first-half opener earned Aberdeen a deserved lead.

The match exploded to life after Matty Kennedy had slotted in Saints’ leveller 19 minutes from time.

Within six minutes of the equaliser, St Johnstone were reduced to nine men as Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry were sent off just three minutes apart.

Saints remain bottom of the Premiership but Wright was delighted to see his side draw.

He said: “It is a great point. When you show that spirit I think you deserve a wee bit of luck. It is a deserved point too. I am really pleased for the players.

“I would have liked to have done it with 11 on the pitch but unfortunately we didn’t do that. The red cards are correct decisions.

“Murray was unlucky. TV will slow it down and it looks really bad for him but anybody who has played the game will know that the Aberdeen player has nicked the ball and he’s just late.

“Because of where he has caught him, the referee has made the right decision.

“The Callum Hendry one, there was a clear foul on Matty Kennedy before that but the referee doesn’t see it.

“Callum’s blood was boiling over that then he [Hendry] made a horrendous decision.”

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insisted his side should have had a first-half penalty for a handball by Wallace Duffy.

But he confessed his players’ own shortcomings were ultimately to blame for the failure to win.

He said: “We have always been good in previous seasons of showing our experience, knowhow and quality to see the game out. I am disappointed we didn’t do that.

“After our first-half performance I was looking for better. The game turned bizarre with the red cards, but ultimately it was a mistake from us for their equaliser, as good a finish as it was by the boy.

“It was just far too easy. I am disappointed with that.

“I need to say, in the second half we did ourselves in from a winning position but how that penalty isn’t given in the first half is incredible.

“It is a penalty every day of the week and I don’t understand why none of the four officials could see what we have all seen.”