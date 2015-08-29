No excuses for City - Pellegrini

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini says his team have no excuses for failure this season after their spending spree.

After a trophy-less campaign in 2014-15, City have signed the likes of Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi, while Kevin De Bruyne's move from Wolfsburg is expected before the transfer window closes.

The Belgium international's signing is set to take the Premier League club's spending to around the £150million mark.

Pellegrini, whose team have won all three of their games to start the season ahead of hosting Watford on Saturday, said a title was needed.

"Last season we had some restrictions but I didn't give any excuse not to win the title," the Chilean said.

"This team must try to win titles every year. It's not so easy because you have strong teams here in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

"But we must try to do it. The best way to at least try is to have a good squad. That's what we are trying to do now and we finish on Tuesday when the transfer window is closed."

City have scored the most goals in Pellegrini's two Premier League seasons in charge, but finished eight points behind Chelsea in 2014-15.

Pellegrini said he wanted his team to keep scoring and attacking, despite suggestions City would be better suited to being more defensive – having conceded more than any other top-four team last season.

"One thing I never conceded was to change the style because you won't get the results you need," he said.

"I started working here two seasons ago. In the first season, we won two titles and were the highest-scoring team. I don't like to change style because I think the fans deserve attacking football that really delights them."

City have drawn Juventus, Sevilla and Borussia Monchengladbach in Group D of the Champions League.