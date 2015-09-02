'No excuses' as Costa seeks to kick-start season

Diego Costa is hopeful of kick-starting his season while on international duty after struggling for form with Chelsea and Spain of late.

Vicente del Bosque's men face Slovakia and Macedonia in Euro 2016 qualifiers, with Costa expected to lead the line for the European champions.

With just one goal to his name from four outings with Chelsea this term, Costa hopes to add to his solitary international goal before returning to Stamford Bridge.

Costa, who has just one goal from seven international outings, said: "I think what's missing is that I need to score goals.

"Every time I'm getting better physically, I know I can give a lot more to the team and hopefully that will start right now. Strikers need to score goals, that's what I've been lacking here.

"When I score, my confidence will be higher and everything will come together. We have very skilful players and I don't have any excuses, I have to do things better.

"I'm getting to know my team-mates better and although the style is different for me there are great players here. I need confidence, adapting to this style is easy.

"I feel that I owe the team, I haven't done anything yet. I have to repay the faith that has been placed in me. Maybe I have been a bit nervous but that's why it's important to play well now."

Costa enjoyed a prolific debut season with Chelsea last term and opened his international account in October during a 4-0 win over Luxembourg.

Having opted to represent Spain last year, the Brazil-born Costa added that he runs the risk of being dropped if he fails to find form.

"That can happen at any time. I know that if I'm not playing well and someone else is the gaffer won't call me up," he added.

"I'm only thinking about being fit, coming here and playing. I hope that in these games everything will be better."