No January movement likely for Man City - Pellegrini

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini does not expect to have any players join or leave his club during the January transfer window.

City face Everton in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday, while they are third in the Premier League – three points behind leaders Arsenal.

But Pellegrini does not feel the squad requires any mid-season fine-tuning in order to compete for silverware.

"Probably no one will come and probably no one will go out," he said at his pre-match media conference.

"We have the correct squad for the season, so are not thinking about any special player or position.

"We have a lot of games - fortunately we have most of the squad fit so we can make some changes to see which players start which games."

City are still in all four competitions with their FA Cup campaign yet to get under way and a Champions League last-16 tie against Dynamo Kiev to come next month and Pellegrini insists his team will fight for each title.

He said: "We must beat Everton, then we can think about the first title and then we think about the best way to start the FA Cup - we must focus game by game regardless of the competition.

"Maybe it is impossible to win all of the competitions but your attitude and desire and having a winning mentality indicates you must believe you can."

Following the Everton clash, City travel to play Norwich City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.