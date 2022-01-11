No letting up on Tottenham injury list ahead of cup semi-final against Chelsea

Tottenham will not have any of their injured players back for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea.

Spurs, who are trailing 2-0 from the first leg, are without Son Heung-min (muscle), Steven Bergwijn, Eric Dier (both calf) and Cristian Romero (hamstring) for the game.

It remains to be seen whether Tanguy Ndombele will be involved after he was booed off the pitch by supporters at the weekend.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante could return for Chelsea after Covid-19 isolation.

Brazil defender Silva and France midfielder Kante were bidding to prove their fitness in training on Tuesday.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Toni Rudiger and Marcos Alonso can return having been rested in the FA Cup win over Chesterfield, but Trevoh Chalobah remains sidelined with hamstring trouble.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Lo Celso, Kane, Scarlett.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Silva, Rudiger, Christensen, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Niguez, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Vale, Hall.