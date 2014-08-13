No limit to Lazio's potential, says Biglia

Having represented Argentina at the World Cup in Brazil, Biglia has returned to Rome hungry for club success in his second campaign with Lazio.

A ninth-place finish last season was a disappointment for Lazio with their misery compounded as city rivals Roma finished as runners-up.

Biglia expects new coach Stefano Pioli's influence on the team to have an impact this time around and insists anything is possible.

"I think that in perspective of the league we should not limit ourselves," he is quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport. "I came to Italy with that goal in mind, and I hope I can do it with Lazio.

"Juventus remain the strongest team, but I think there's a group of five or six teams that could challenge them.

"We want to be part of that group."

Lazio face Milan in their opening fixture of the league campaign at the end of the month before welcoming newly promoted Cesena to the Stadio Olimpico for their first home match.