No 'major problems' with Frey's head wound

Frey was stretchered off the field just before half-time at Juventus Stadium after clashing heads with the hosts' Patrice Evra.

A "lacerated wound" on the right side of Frey's forehead immediately started bleeding and Chievo medical staff sent him to a hospital in Turin, where the Verona-based club claimed the 30-year-old was cleared of "major problems".

"The first investigations carried out... in the presence of the doctors Giuliano Corradini and Pietro Ferrari of the medical staff of Chievo, have ruled out major problems," a statement on Chievo's website read.

"Frey was discharged a few minutes ago [on Sunday] and this week appropriate checks will be carried out."

Juventus went on to win 2-0 at home, with Evra, too, later substituted in the 73rd minute.