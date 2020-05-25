No new Hibernian deals for Bogdan, Slivka and Whittaker

Hibernian have announced that goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, full-back Steven Whittaker and midfielder Vykintas Slivka will leave the club when their contracts expire in the coming days.

Hibs earlier confirmed that loan players Greg Docherty, Jason Naismith, Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga would return to their parent clubs.

Sporting director Graeme Mathie said: “I only have good things to say about Adam, Steven and Vykintas, who have been a credit to themselves and the club since the day they arrived.

“They all have different stories. Steven is someone whose development the club takes real pride in.

“One of a number of young players who emerged from the Academy at the same time and captured the imagination, he is a real role model and example of what can be achieved when you dedicate yourself to your profession. He has been a positive, strong influence on team-mates – young and experienced alike. Given his association with the club over a long period of time, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him back at Easter Road in some capacity in the future.

“Adam is someone I hold in similar regard. His pedigree speaks for itself, but his human qualities are what stand out. Like Steven, he is another who was always happy to spend time passing on advice to younger players looking to make their way in the game.

“Vykintas is someone who came to Easter Road as a young player, looking to establish himself as a first-team player after spending his formative years in the Juventus youth system. We’re delighted that, over the course of time, he’s become an international regular and enjoyed some great moments in a Hibs shirt.”