No new issues for Brighton boss Graham Potter

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh injury problems ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game with Southampton at the Amex Stadium.

Forward Jurgen Locadia is pushing for a recall after being dropped to the bench in favour of Leandro Trossard for last weekend’s draw with West Ham, while winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is hoping to be included in Albion squad for the first time this season.

Winger Jose Izquierdo, defender Ezequiel Schelotto (both knee) and midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh injury problems following last weekend’s defeat by Liverpool.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has resumed full training following the unspecified fitness issue which saw him sit out the game, with Fraser Forster – who looks set to complete a loan move to Celtic – on the bench.

New signing defender Kevin Danso will be hoping for a debut having been an unused substitute last weekend, but midfielder Mario Lemina is not expected to be involved as he also appears ready to leave before the end of the European transfer window.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Montoya, Bernardo, Bong, Burn, Dunk, Duffy, Balogun, Webster, Stephens, Propper, Mooy, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, March, Locadia, Trossard, Murray, Andone, Maupay.

Southampton provisional squad: Gunn, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Adams, McCarthy, Soares, Danso, Djenepo, Armstrong, Ings, Obafemi.