No new worries for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin ahead of Livingston game

By published

What business could Scotland’s top teams be doing in the transfer window?
(Image credit: Steve Welsh)

Aberdeen have reported no fresh injuries ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Livingston.

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch is battling to get back to fitness after a niggle.

Defender Adam Montgomery (hamstring) and forward Matty Kennedy (back) remain on the sidelines.

Former Dons striker Bruce Anderson could return for Livi after making a swifter-than-expected recovery from an ankle injury.

James Penrice is an injury doubt after going off with a knock against Motherwell last time out.

Fellow defender Tom Parkes will definitely miss out after being booked in for knee surgery.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff