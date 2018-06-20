Burnley's 51-year wait for European tie earns Clarets a draw against Aberdeen

Burnley fans will not need their passports for the club's first European tie in 51 years after the Premier League side drew Aberdeen in the Europa League.

Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen will host the Clarets in the first leg of the second qualifying round on July 26, the return match held at Turf Moor a week later.

After Burnley secured qualification by finishing seventh in the Premier League, a pub closed to Turf Moor was renamed The Royal Dyche after the club's manager.

But Burnley fans face a six-hour drive to north-east Scotland following the draw, rather than a glamour trip into continental Europe - although supporters could also fly from nearby Manchester.

Steven Gerrard's first competitive game in charge of Rangers will be against Macedonian side Shkupi in the first qualifying round.​