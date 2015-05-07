No pressure from FA on black players - Taylor

Graham Taylor has denied allegations that he was told to limit to amount of black players he selected by the Football Association (FA) during his time as England manager.

Extracts from a new book titled 'Pitch Black' by Emy Onuora, printed in The Guardian, claim that Taylor told former Birmingham City striker Richie Moran he was under pressure from the FA.

The conversation is alleged to have taken place during the 1999-2000 season at a function at Watford's training ground, where Taylor was manager at the time.

But Taylor, who managed England between 1990 and 1993, insists no one at the FA influenced him with regards to team selection.

"I have no memory of that conversation," Taylor told BBC Radio 5Live.

"I never had any problem in regards to team selection concerning black players from the FA.

"My record as regards the selection of black players at international and at club level is there for people to see. To have my name linked with that kind of thing is completely wrong."