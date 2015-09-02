No pressure on Rodgers - Rush

Liverpool great Ian Rush insists manager Brendan Rodgers is under no pressure despite his side's indifferent start to the season.

Rodgers' men suffered a 3-0 loss at home to West Ham on Saturday in what was their first defeat following an unconvincing start to the Premier League campaign.

Philippe Coutinho's stunning goal saw Liverpool past Stoke City, they needed luck to overcome Bournemouth and performed well in drawing at Arsenal before the West Ham loss.

But Rush said only Manchester City, who are top with a perfect record, had made a bright start and Rodgers was not yet under pressure.

"There's pressure on everyone now. If they beat West Ham, they'd be saying what a great start. It's amazing what one game can do," he said.

"Manchester United are in exactly the same position as Liverpool, Chelsea are worse. It's only Man City who have come out the blocks running.

"I don't think there's any pressure on Brendan. The job is to get it right. A big game against Manchester United [coming up] and hope everyone comes back fit and available [from the international break]."

Behind league leaders City on the table are a trio of surprise packets in Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Swansea City.

Rush said it was a dangerous campaign for the so-called bigger clubs.

"I think it's an interesting season," he said.

"It looks like Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, you've got the other teams, the mid-table teams; Swansea, Crystal Palace are making strides as well.

"You've got to be careful not to get drawn in because they're looking to improve and they're spending money on players knowing that if they get the right player they can move into the top four.

"Apart from Manchester City, it's wide open. Just look at the results. We've only played four games - West Ham have beaten Arsenal, beaten Liverpool. Crystal Palace beat Chelsea and Swansea beat Manchester United.

"For me it's the best league in the world, and anyone can beat anyone."