No rest required for Aussie full-back Franjic

Australia defender Ivan Franjic claims he will be able to last the distance if Australia go all the way to the Asian Cup final.

Having started the World Cup campaign before having his tournament ended through injury in the first match against Chile, Franjic has bounced back to play every minute of the first three games of the Asian Cup.

In the heat of an Australian summer, the Torpedo Moscow full-back has been a willing runner, powering up and down the right flank.

Utility player Chris Herd is back in England after succumbing to an Achilles injury, leaving Australia relying on Franjic to remain fit throughout the rest of the tournament, with only midfielder Mark Milligan and centre-back Trent Sainsbury potential replacements in his position.

The former Brisbane Roar man has assured fans he is up to the task, thanks to a mini pre-season last month.

"I'll be fine. Our season (in Russia) finished on December 8 so I went two-and-a-half weeks with a conditioning coach preparing for this (the Asian Cup)," Franjic told reporters on Tuesday.

"I knew I'd be playing a few games. So I'll be fine, I'll be ready and I just can't wait to go to the final.

"I feel good. My body's getting stronger and stronger every day and with the games my match fitness is getting better."

Franjic, a certain starter in the quarter-final against China at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday, felt he could have done better in the build-up to South Korea's winner at the same venue last weekend.

"It was obviously disappointing," Franjic said of the decisive strike.

"It was a throw-in and we switched off for two seconds and we let our mans (sic) go.

"I'll take responsibility for that. Maybe I should've organised that better. But it's happened and we have to move on."