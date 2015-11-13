No Samp deal for Montella

Sampdoria deny they have reached an agreement for Vincenzo Montella to replace Walter Zenga.

Montella has emerged as the frontrunner to take charge of Sampdoria after Zenga was relieved of his duties on Tuesday, with some reports claiming a deal was all but done.

However, Sampdoria lawyer Antonio Romei told Sky Sport Italia: "We haven't sealed any deal.

"There is no news on the coach. We are still thinking about it and hopefully won't have to wait too long."

Fiorentina are reportedly demanding €3million to release Montella from his contract which expires in 2017, despite the 41-year-old being sacked in June.

Sampdoria, who finished seventh last season, have only won four of their opening 12 league fixtures this term.