No talks on single Blatter challenger - Figo

Luis Figo insists no discussions have taken place with his fellow candidates over a single challenge to FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Former Portugal international Figo is one of three men, alongside Michael van Praag and Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, to stand against Blatter - who is seeking a fifth term in office.

Prince Ali stated earlier this week that he would be willing to step aside and back a rival candidate if it meant that there was more chance of ousting Blatter.

Reports in the media suggested that the three had met to talk about such a scenario, but former Real Madrid and Inter star Figo dismissed the story as media talk.

"Well, I think that is a rumour that has come out in the press which is not correct," Figo told Perform.

"I don't have any kind of information of that meeting. I don't know whether in the future we are going to have the chance to speak and to change some ideas."

Figo also stated that he unsure whether his bid would be a successful one.

He added: "In this campaign, you speak with so many people saying they support you but you're never sure if you're right or not because the vote is secret and of course in the end they can do what they want to do."