No transfers for Marseille in January

Under Marcelo Bielsa, Marseille lead Ligue 1 by two points, ahead of the second half of the season, but Labrune seems uninterested in adding players to keep second-placed Lyon or reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain at bay.

There had been speculation that Marseille might send out of favour defender Matheus Doria or back-up goalkeeper Brice Samba away on loan, but Labrune's comments to La Provence have seemingly ruled that out.

"There will be no departures or arrivals. We will stay like that until further notice," he said.

Marseille will be without captain Andre Ayew, fellow midfielder Alexander N'Doumbou and defender Nicolas N'Koulou over the next month due to the African Cup of Nations but Labrune's declaration means Bielsa will have no extra cover.

Samba has played just one game this season - in the Coupe de la Ligue - while Doria, who was signed from Botafogo amongst a lot of fanfare in September has not even done that.

Bielsa was not happy with Labrune's decision to sign the 20-year-old Brazilian and has refused to utilise the defender, who has represented his country once at senior level.