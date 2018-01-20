Noble shares West Ham bonuses with club staff

West Ham captain Mark Noble has revealed he ensures players share their bonuses with club staff.

In an interview with former Hammers midfielder Jamie Redknapp, Noble gave an insight into his act of kindness.

"I want West Ham to do well," Noble told the Daily Mail.

"For the fans, the chef, for Shirley in the kitchen, who was here when your dad was manager, for Jimmy Frith who comes in to help the coaches every day, keeps things ticking over and has been doing so since John Lyall brought him in.

"I've known these people since I first came to the club. I want the very best for this club. I make sure, out of the players' bonus, every staff member shares in that bonus. We can't do it without them."

While one-club man Noble sees his future at West Ham, the 30-year-old is unsure whether he wants to stay in football at the end of his playing career.

"I'm really not convinced I want to be a manager at all. Managers are just wide open to abuse," he added.

"I was managed by Gianfranco Zola, who played at the highest level. No matter how good he was as a player, lose three games and it's 'get him out'. Do I need that? You don't!

"Alan Shearer had one go at Newcastle, got relegated and thought he'd sit and comment on the TV, like you [Redknapp]. When the Nottingham Forest job came up they had 75 applicants.

"Teddy Sheringham gets one go at Stevenage and now he's managing in India. That's Teddy, one of the top players."