'Nobody is unbeatable' - Nedved defiant as Juventus draw Bayern Munich

Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved insists Bayern Munich are not "unbeatable" although he conceded last season's Champions League finalists had "hoped for better luck" in Monday's round of 16 draw.

Juve, who lost the 2014-15 decider 3-1 to Barcelona, were paired with Pep Guardiola's runaway Bundesliga leaders at the draw ceremony in Nyon, paying the price for finishing second in Group D behind Manchester City.

But former Juve winger Nedved was in a defiant mood after being handed daunting opponents.

He told the club's official Twitter feed: "We hoped for better luck in today's draw, but we're confident we can put in two good performances.

"We were in a tough group and managed to reach the last 16 without too many difficulties."

Nedved believes the Bianconeri are a stronger team seven months on from their defeat to Barca in Berlin, despite the departure of Carlos Tevez, Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal, the latter to the German champions.

"I believe our team has improved in Europe and I am confident, even though we know Bayern represent very tough opposition," he said.

"Nobody is unbeatable, you never know in football. We need to tackle these two games with humility and desire."