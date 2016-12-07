Nolito comfortable with Guardiola's rotation policy

Nolito insists he has no qualms over Pep Guardiola's squad rotation at Manchester City.

The Spain forward moved to the Etihad Stadium from Celta Vigo in July, but has found himself in and out of the City's XI this term, starting seven Premier League matches.

City have an embarrassment of riches in forward areas, with Nolito competing with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Leroy Sane, Jesus Navas and Kelechi Iheanacho for a starting berth.

And Nolito, who started in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League draw against Celtic, says he understands why boss Guardiola is so keen to freshen up the team.

"After more than a week without playing, I'm very happy to have started," said Nolito.

"Although there wasn't anything at stake in this game, it was still a Champions League game and everyone likes to play in this competition.

"I'm honestly very happy. I know that at City it's difficult to play when you have great players.

"The coach is rotating the players and sometimes you play and others you don't. From a selfish standpoint, of course I would like to play in every game.

"But in the end, all the Premier League and Champions League matches are demanding and the coach is doing well to rotate the squad."