Nolito: Enrique would not turn down Barcelona

Speculation in Spain has continued to mount that Barca head coach Gerardo Martino will depart Camp Nou in the close-season after just one season in charge, with the Catalans unlikely to defend their Liga title, as well as losing the Copa del Rey final and exiting the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Enrique's name has been touted as a possible replacement, the 43-year-old earning plaudits for a solid debut campaign at Celta, with the club currently sitting 10th, after narrowly avoiding relegation in a 17th-place finish last term.

Furthermore, Enrique enjoyed a highly successful eight-year spell as a player at Barca as well as coaching their B team between 2008 and 2011.

While he would be disappointed to see the 43-year-old leave, Nolito believes it would be an opportunity the former Roma coach would be unable to turn down.

Speaking to AS, he said: "Yes (it is a worry he will leave), because he is a great coach for Celta.

"We are very happy with him and personally he lifts me to 100 per cent. I worry that he will go.

"I think if he wants Barcelona, he is going to go. Who would not want to go to Barca?

"In addition, he has family there and I think if he is offered to go to Barcelona, he will go."