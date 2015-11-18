Nolito no closer to signing new Celta deal

Nolito has revealed he will not sign a new contract with Celta Vigo until a "specific detail" is resolved during negotiations.

The Spain international is tied to his current employers until the end of the 2019 season, though Celta's concern is that the player's current buyout figure stands at €18 million.

Nolito's form has been exceptional so far this campaign - he has scored seven La Liga goals, including finding the net in home games against both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Celta sporting director Miguel Torrecilla hoped to convince Nolito to pen an extension that would push his release clause up to €25 million, but so far the two sides have failed to come to an agreement.

"There is a detail that is not resolved and while it is not settled, I will not sign. I have a three-and-a-half year contract and a [release] clause of 18 million", Nolito said.

Having returned from national team duty, Nolito will be back in action for his club on Saturday, as Celta travel to Deportivo La Coruna.

He admits to growing weary of speaking about the speculation surrounding his future, insisting he wants to put the matter to bed and focus instead on what he is doing on the field.

"If someday I'm wanted by a team, [they can] come speak with Celta and pay what you have to pay," he added.

"No more [on this matter]. I want to be quiet. No one has called me, or, to my knowledge, Celta either."