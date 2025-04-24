Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has netted just seven goals this season

Liverpool fans may have seen the last of Darwin Nunez.

The former Benfica star, who is Liverpool's second-most expensive signing ever, has found the net only seven times this season and is reportedly on his way out of Anfield this summer.

With uncertainty surrounding his future on Merseyside, one sly transfer clause in particular could be about to call time on his career in England, as Arne Slot looks to consider his forward options before the summer transfer window.

Why Darwin Nunez may never play for Liverpool again due to unknown transfer clause

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been frustrating to watch at times this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having missed six big chances in the Premier League this season, the 25-year-old has been handed more than enough opportunities to impress by Slot.

Nunez has played a total of 42 times for the Reds, including five starts in the Champions League. But could his Liverpool era be about to come crashing down just days before their proposed title celebrations?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is enjoying a superb first season in England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portuguese outlet A Bola via a report from Sport Witness states that if Nunez plays another game for Liverpool, the club will owe Benfica an extra £5 million due to a pre-agreed clause in his contract.

Nunez left the Eagles in 2022 for a fee of around £75m. His performances, especially against Liverpool in Europe, caught the eye, and Jurgen Klopp sanctioned a deal for the forward.

The report adds how Liverpool first paid £5m in bonuses when the striker started 10 games in the league and the Champions League. The remaining £5m was activated when he made 25 starts in the two competitions.

Another £5m is said to be owed to Benfica if he were to make another 25 starts in the aforementioned competitions. He is now just one appearance away from doing so, but hasn't started a game since their win over Southampton in March.

Benfica are now said to be worrying that their remaining clause will not be triggered, given the speculation surrounding the Uruguayan's future.

Is Darwin Nunez's time at Liverpool coming to an end? (Image credit: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Liverpool are in the market for a new forward – but such a decision to refuse to play Nunez would be unusual, to say the least, for a big club.

There is rumoured precedent, however, for such decisions, though: Atletico Madrid were rumoured to be rationing Antoine Griezmann's appearances at one stage while the star, who played in three World Cups for France, was on loan from Barcelona – in order to avoid extra loan charges.

Nunez is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur this weekend when Premier League action returns, when they have the chance to clinch the title.