Norwich boss Daniel Farke has options for Arsenal clash

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is relishing a selection dilemma as he looks to maintain the Canaries’ new-found momentum against Arsenal on Sunday.

Last week’s 2-0 win at Everton saw Farke’s men climb off the bottom of the Premier League table and bring their seven-match winless streak to an emphatic end.

Now Farke must decide whether to keep faith in full-back Sam Byram who has dazzled in recent weeks as he has deputised for Jamal Lewis, who has now recovered from injury.

Farke told local media: “[It is] a tough call but the situation you want as head coach.

“My feeling is Sam is definitely one of our best signings last summer. He proved this with his performances, but even in the time when he was not in the starting line-up he pushed the other players to deliver.

“It’s important Max (Aarons) and Jamal know they have to be there with a good performance, because there is a guy who puts pressure on them and delivers.”

Despite his side’s sudden upturn in fortunes, Farke is adamant there is no chance of getting carried away.

He added: “We’re not too down after disappointing results and weren’t too high after the Everton win.

“We remain the underdogs in every game, especially against Arsenal. But we always have a chance.”

With Norwich’s squad slowly returning to full strength after a number of injury problems, midfielder Todd Cantwell is expected to be available, despite missing training early on in the week.

Grant Hanley remains unavailable after groin and hernia surgery and Alex Tettey is unavailable for personal reasons.