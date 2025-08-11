Arsenal’s quest to turn three consecutive second-place Premier League finishes into a league title has seen them make a series of eye-catching moves in the transfer market this summer.

Deals for Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera have meant we could see a very different Gunners starting XI this season, but there are still rumours that the club are not done yet.

There have been several links to Crystal Palace and England winger Eberechi Eze in recent weeks, amid speculation that Mikel Arteta and his new sporting director Andrea Berta are still eyeing a left-sided attacking player and a playmaker.

Eze alternative turns down Gunners move

Eberechi Eze played the full 90 minutes as Palace won the Community Shield this weekend (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

With three weeks of the summer transfer window remaining, Crystal Palace supporters will be hoping that the club dig their heels in regarding Eze, who played the full 90 minutes in the Eagles’ Community Shield victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

With the Eze saga having the trademark details of a deal that could go to the wire, Arsenal will have been identifying alternative targets to ensure they do not come up short at the end of the window.

Ademola Lookman has enjoyed a prolific three-year spell with Atalanta (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player linked with the Gunners who falls into this category is Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming that Arsenal made a £45 million offer for the Nigeria international.

The former Everton star - who was an honourable mention in FourFourTwo’s ranking of the best left-wingers in the game earlier this summer - is believed to be unsettled at Atalanta, amid interest from the likes of Inter Milan, Napoli and Atletico Madrid.

Lookman netted 20 goals and laid on seven assists in his 40 appearances across all competitions last season, as he followed up a 2023/24 campaign which saw net a hat-trick in the Europa League final and earn a Ballon d’Or nomination.

However, according to Italian outlet Corriere di Bergamo, the 27-year-old has snubbed Arsenal’s interest and has his heart set on a move to Inter Milan.

The London-born Nigerian international is said to be holding out for a move to Inter Milan (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s view, Arsenal’s ambition and drive to improve their attack should be welcomed by their fans, but if Lookman - who is valued at €60million by Transfermarkt - does not fancy a move to the Emirates, then the club should move on.

At 27 years old, Lookman is the same age as Eze, with both players in what should be their prime years, but the Palace playmaker’s recent Premier League experience makes him the more appealing target.