Norwich bring in Jarvis on loan

Norwich City have signed Matt Jarvis on a season-long loan deal from Premier League rivals West Ham.

Jarvis has featured in 90 matches for West Ham since moving to Upton Park from Wolves in 2012 for a reported fee of £10.75million.

However, the 29-year-old winger has been limited to substitute appearances in the league this term and moves on after the Hammers completed the loan signing of Chelsea's Victor Moses earlier on Tuesday.

Alex Neil's Norwich have taken four points from as many matches at the start of the season and allowed Bradley Johnson to join Derby County prior to bringing in Jarvis.