Norwich interested in Feyenoord’s Steven Berghuis

Norwich are interested in Feyenoord captain Steven Berghuis as they look to fill the gap left by Emi Buendia.

The Netherlands international is on the Canaries’ radar with Buendia having joined Aston Villa for an initial £33million earlier this month.

Wideman Berghuis could also quit De Kuip in a cut-price deal and the 28-year-old could leave for between four and five million euros, the PA news agency understands.

However he still needs convincing to move to Carrow Road, according to sources in Holland, with Wolfsburg and PSV Eindhoven also reportedly interested.

Berghuis, who can play on the right wing or through the middle, scored 19 times to finish second in the race for the Eredivisie’s golden boot, as Feyenoord came fifth last season.

He has also netted twice in 26 appearances for the Netherlands and is in Frank de Boer’s Euro 2020 squad.

The Canaries have had a long-term interest in Berghuis and tried to sign him before he joined Watford in 2015.

He had a disappointing two-year spell at Vicarage Road, making just one start and failing to score in 11 appearances.

Berghuis was loaned to Feyenoord for the 2016-17 season before making a permanent move and has scored 76 goals in 176 games overall.

Norwich need extra creativity and firepower after selling talisman Buendia to Villa.

He completed his big-money move to Villa Park which could rise to £38million – a record buy for Villa and sale for the Canaries.

Teemu Pukki also needs support after carrying Norwich’s main goalscoring burden for the past three seasons, netting 67 times in 126 games.

Norwich are interested in Sheffield United’s 20-year-old defender Jayden Bogle if right-back Max Aarons leaves, Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing.

Angus Gunn is also close to re-signing from Southampton in a deal which could rise to £10million.

The goalkeeper came through the academy before moving to Manchester City and spent a season back on loan at Carrow Road in 2017-18.