Norwich will always be underdogs in Premier League, says Farke

Daniel Farke believes Norwich will be underdogs in every match in their first season back in the Premier League.

The Canaries, who were promoted as Sky Bet Championship winners and take on Newcastle at Carrow Road on Saturday, returned to the top flight with a 4-1 defeat to European champions Liverpool in their opening fixture last Friday.

Despite accepting that his side will not be fancied to win many games this season, Farke wants his players to adopt a positive mentality.

“We will go into each and every game in order to win games,” he said. “It’s not like we will go to avoid some losses, we want to win each game.

“It doesn’t matter if we have a home game or an away game, if we play the top-class sides or if we have a game where you think maybe there’s a chance to win this game. For me, each of the games you have a chance to win and you have to give it a real go and that’s also the approach for tomorrow.

“Each and every game we (will) have some pressure because each and every game we want to win some points, but we are also realistic.

“We know that in each and every game at this level we are the underdog because of the possibilities of the opponent.”

The Canaries were 4-0 down at half-time at Anfield but showed character in the second half to score their first Premier League goal of the season through Teemu Pukki.

Farke now wants his players to build on that second-half display.

He said: “We delivered a really good performance and for that I was pretty pleased. It was good for our morale and it was good for our confidence. In general I was pleased with the performance, although I would have preferred to travel back with points.

“To go out there with such a performance in the second half, to win the second half and other circumstances is quite good.”

Norwich have not played Newcastle since the 2016-17 Championship season, when the sides played out a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road, and have not met in the top flight since the Canaries’ 3-2 home win over the Magpies in April 2016.

Farke has a depleted squad to choose from for the Newcastle game, with a number of key players out and only two fit centre-backs in the first-team squad.

Alex Tettey is expected to be available, while Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann remain sidelined.

In a further unexpected blow, winger Onel Hernandez could require surgery after slipping and falling at home.

Farke said the 26-year-old suffered a suspected lateral meniscus tear and possible ACL damage and is expected to go under the knife on Monday.

Adam Idah and Kenny McLean are also doubtful for the clash against the Magpies.