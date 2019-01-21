Norwich winger Onel Hernandez is astounded by Argos: “I’ve never seen this in my life before...”

Norwich City wide man Onel Hernandez has revealed one of his favourite things about living in the UK is being close to an Argos.

The Cuban, who joined the Canaries from Eintracht Braunschweig last January, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for the retailer in an interview with the club programme last weekend.

“I love the city,” he said. “I like that I live next to the stadium and next to me is a Morrisons which is good, so I can buy my food.

“And also, I’d never seen an Argos before in my life. I walked inside and saw the catalogue with things you can order.

“You can order bikes, TVs – we don’t have this in Germany. Argos has everything, and I’ve never seen this in my life before.

“When I need something, I buy it from Argos. I live in a perfect area. There’s H&M, Costa and Boots nearby – it’s great. Chapelfield is very cool as well. We have a lot of restaurants and I love this city.”

Hernandez has been in fine fettle for Norwich this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists to help Daniel Farke's move within one point of the Championship summit.