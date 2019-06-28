Nottingham Forest replace Martin O’Neill with Sabri Lamouchi

Martin O’Neill has parted company with Nottingham Forest a little more than five months after he was installed as manager.

He has been replaced by Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi, whose appointment was announced by the club minutes after O’Neill’s departure was confirmed.

The 67-year-old, a member of Brian Clough’s double European Cup-winning squad, was in charge at the City Ground for just 19 games, of which he won eight and drew three.

#NFFC can confirm that manager Martin O’Neill has left the club.https://t.co/CrN1hQwQYh— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 28, 2019

A club statement said: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that manager Martin O’Neill has left the club.

“The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at the City Ground and wish him well for the future.”

Almost immediately, the arrival in his place of former Rennes and Ivory Coast boss Lamouchi was announced.

A statement said: “Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce that Sabri Lamouchi has been appointed as the club’s new head coach.

#NFFC are delighted to announce that Sabri Lamouchi has been appointed as the club’s new head coach.https://t.co/ZvqVXabJwy— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 28, 2019

“The Frenchman will be assisted at Forest by six new members of staff who will support the first team.”

Northern Irishman O’Neill, who made 371 appearances and scored 62 goals for Forest during a 10-year stay, was appointed as Aitor Karanka’s successor by owner Evangelos Marinakis in January with the club sitting in ninth place in the table and four points off the play-off places.

They finished the campaign in the same position, but eight points adrift of rivals Derby in the final play-off spot.

The latest developments come just days after assistant Roy Keane, who followed O’Neill to the City Ground following the end of their five-year stint with the Republic of Ireland in November last year, left the club to pursue his ambition of returning to management in his own right.