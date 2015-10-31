'Now or never' for Campbell - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger warned striker Joel Campbell it was "now or never" for him to prove his worth to the club.

The Costa Rica international has struggled to make an impact at Arsenal since his move to the club in 2011, sent out on loan to numerous clubs after his arrival.

But Campbell is set to start for Wenger's injury-hit team when they visit Swansea City on Saturday.

Wenger said time was running out for the 23-year-old and he needed to prove he was worth keeping at Arsenal.

"I wanted to keep him here. I felt he has been on loan two or three times and that it is now or never for him with us," the Frenchman said.

"For him, as well, you belong to a club, you go one time out, two times out then after that you don't know any more if you belong to the club or not."

Campbell has only made four Premier League appearances for Arsenal, but is yet to feature this campaign.

Wenger said the 50-time Costa Rica international was versatile and capable.

"He has two positions - right side and centre-forward. He is a bit of a mixture between [Theo] Walcott and [Olivier] Giroud," he said.

"He likes to play with his back to goal like Giroud, but as well is a bit of a dribbler."