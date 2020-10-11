Ntseki names Bafana starting XI to face Zambia

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has named his starting line-up to face Zambia in their final international friendly clash this afternoon.

The South African national team are set to welcome Zambia to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg today with kick-off set for 3pm.

Goalkeeper Darren Keet will start in between the sticks in place of Ronwen Williams, while Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo returns to centre back alongside Motjeka Madisha, while S’fiso Hlanti and Reeve Frosler will start at left and right back respectively.

Andile Jali will anchor the midfield with Teboho Mokoena on the right flank and Themba Zwane on the left flank, while Bafana’s attack will be made up of Percy Tau, Thabiso Kutumela and Lyle Foster.

Meanwhile, Ronwen Williams and Lebohang Manyama will not be considered for today’s match due to lower back strains.

Here is Bafana Bafana's squad in full:

Starting XI: Darren Keet (GK), Reeve Frosler, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Motjeka Madisha, S’fiso Hlanti, Andile Jali, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Thabiso Kutumela, Lyle Foster.

Substitutes: Ricardo Goss (GK), Abubaker Mobara, Gladwin Shitolo, Thibang Phete, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabo Nodada, Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh, Kermit Erasmus.