Ntseki: We'll go out guns blazing

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki insists his side will go out 'guns blazing' against Zambia in their final international friendly in this Fifa window.

The South African national team were forced to settle for a draw against Namibia in their opening match during the international friendly played last Thursday.

South Africa will now welcome Zambia to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium for their final friendly as they continue to prepare for their upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash against Sao Tome in November.

However, Ntseki believes a positive result against Zambia will boost the national teams confidence heading into their Afcon qualifiers.

'We will go out guns blazing as we need to get the result to boost our confidence before our qualifiers,' Ntseki told the media.

'Against Namibia, we rested a few senior players who will be given a run tomorrow as we continue looking at different combinations.

'I believe the debutants did well under the circumstances in the match against Namibia and the more senior players will have to do even better tomorrow against Zambia as we continue to prepare for our AFCON qualifiers.

'We are hoping for an improved performance against Zambia because they are a different team. Their approach, physicality, and strengths are different to what we faced on Thursday. We are hoping to give our best against such a strong opponent.

'Their past results do not mean much to us. They are also in preparation mode just like us.

'Everyone knows that South Africa versus Zambia is a derby match and this is where we will draw strength from. We will rest some players and some will get a run. Our most important areas of focus tomorrow will be the technical, tactical and mental approval to the game.'

Bafana Bafana against Zambia kicks off at 3pm.