'Numerous offers' for Hamsik after Russia performance

Marek Hamsik's agent has claimed that his phone has barely stopped ringing since the attacking midfielder's stunning performance for Slovakia against Russia at Euro 2016.

The Napoli captain, 28, set up one goal before scoring a magnificent second as his country won 2-1 in Lille on Wednesday – their first victory in a UEFA tournament.

After the match, Slovakia boss Jan Kozak controversially stated that Hamsik deserves to move because Napoli are "too small" for him, a view the player's representative Juraj Venglos disagrees with.

Hamsik himself stressed his hope that his future will be with Napoli having played for the club since 2007, but Venglos suggested anything is possible after the Euros have come to an end.

"After the match with Russia, I had a number of phonecalls," the agent told Pluska.

"I won't be specific [about which clubs] at the moment as Marek has a contract with Napoli.

"His value was already high and it certainly won't have gone down with these two games he has played, but he was already well known. There are always offers and it's the same in this window. Anything is possible.

"His fee could be higher or it could be lower than €35million or in the end it might be irrelevant because everything depends on the conditions of Napoli.

"Kozak's comments? I had a lot of phonecalls from Neapolitan journalists, he triggered an avalanche!

"I have told them that Napoli is not a small club - Marek could have left in the past but he stayed with the club. He has always identified with the club, so he stayed in Naples."

Hamsik has two years remaining on his current Napoli deal, which expires in 2018.