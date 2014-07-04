Nuno 'convinced' of Champions League return

Lim bought a majority share of the club in May and is set to take full control of Valencia in the near future.

And the Portuguese coach - appointed as Juan Antonio Pizzi's replacement on Thursday - feels the Singaporean businessman can bring glory to the club.

"As a Valencia fan I would be delighted if the strategy Lim has could be realised," Nuno said.

"Valencia would change, the club would be much stronger and be able to dream of fighting against the biggest clubs in Europe.

"No-one should doubt that with Peter Lim, everything is going to be much easier and the team's possibilities will be different."

Nuno acknowledged the procedure ahead of him being appointed coach dragged on, but that he was convinced Valencia was on the up, pledging to take them to Europe's premier club competition.

"It has been a long month," he added.

"I've spoken to Peter Lim many times and I know what ideas he has for the club.

"More than a promise, it's a commitment. Next year we have to be in the Champions League and I'm convinced we will be.

"I know what the Mestalla is and that this club's support is huge and very special.

"And I can assure them they're going to have an organised, balanced team that's going to fight for everything, every ball, every metre.

"They will have a team they can be proud of."