Nuno: Lyon-Valencia clash not decisive

Valencia coach Nuno insists Tuesday's Champions League clash with Lyon will not be decisive to their hopes of progressing from Group H.

Nuno's men lost their opening group game at home to Zenit, with Alex Witsel's 76th-minute strike settling the encounter after Valencia had fought back from 2-0 down.

The Spanish side now face a tricky match at the Stade de Gerland against a Lyon team who were held 1-1 by nine-man Gent in their opener, striker Alexandre Lacazette missing what would have been match-winning penalty late on.

Defeat at Lyon and a win for Zenit over Gent would leave Valencia - whose inconsistent form in La Liga has seen them claim nine points from six games - with work to do in order to progress to the last 16.

But, speaking at his pre-match media conference, Nuno said: "We need to win because we lost our first game, but this game in Lyon is not decisive.

"It is going to be a great match. No need for motivation. We will try and improve again. We will play with solidarity, this is our philosophy. My team is ready.



"The team who wins possession will win the match. Whatever the result there are another four games to come so there is still a long way to go. But we will go for the three points."