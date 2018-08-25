Nuno rejects talk of Wolves luck after controversial goal

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo refused to focus on fortune after Willy Boly's controversial goal helped them to a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

After Raul Jimenez saw an early effort disallowed for offside, Wolves were saved by the woodwork twice in the first half as Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling struck the frame of the goal.

The hosts then took the lead in the 57th minute as Boly turned in Joao Moutinho's cross at the far post with his right hand, with City then denied a penalty despite David Silva appearing to be pushed over in the box.

Aymeric Laporte did earn a share of the spoils for City, who almost snatched all three points when Aguero's 95th-minute free-kick crashed against the crossbar.

Nuno played down the role fortune played in Wolves picking up their second point of the season, telling Sky Sports: "I'm very pragmatic, I don't look too much at luck because last week [against Leicester] a deflection changed everything.

"This is the game, this is what we have to be ready for. If you get a goal against, it's how you react, don't think about if it was a deflection 'oh bad luck'. That takes you out of the game. Focus on the game; focus on your tasks."

2 - Wolves have only lost two of their 28 home games in all competitions under Nuno Espírito Santo (W18 D8 L2). Fortress. August 25, 2018

While City had much the better chances, Wolves were ambitious in their approach and offered a threat throughout.

Nuno added: "It's an identity you want to create, you want to build something, you just have to go no matter who you have in front, recognise the strengths, take advantage of the weaknesses and prepare yourself to compete.

"The amount of chances that we created, that tells us we could do more, should improve and try to win the game. The result is not what we want, we want to win."

Asked what motivation his side can take from holding the champions, Nuno said: "Stay humble, stay humble. It's just one point, it doesn't mean anything. Stay humble and work hard."