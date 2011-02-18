Nuremberg pile more misery on Frankfurt

The visitors, who have now lost five of their six games since the winter break and have not scored for 543 minutes, fell behind midway through the second half when keeper Oka Nikolov misjudged a 30-metre free-kick from Julian Schieber.

The 36-year-old keeper made partial amends by twice denying Nuremberg with spectacular saves as Eintracht poured forward in search of their first goal of the year and left themselves open at the back.

The hosts, though, struck twice in the dying minutes with a curling shot from Robert Mak and a thunderous 25-metre strike by Almog Cohen to seal their fourth straight win and climb to sixth place on 35 points.

Eintracht made an excellent start to the season but are now down in 12th position on 27 points, just four off the relegation play-off spot.