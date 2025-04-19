Which club has won the most Women's Champions League titles?

The Women's Champions League is firmly into the business end of the 2024/25 season.

The semi-finals are about to be played with Arsenal, Chelsea, Lyon and Barcelona the remaining clubs able to list the title this season.

But which club has the most in the tournament's history? Have a read below to find out more.

Women's Champions League: Who has the record amount of titles?

Aitana Bonmati has been at the heart of all of Barcelona's Champions League wins (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Only eight different clubs have won the Women's Champions League since it began in the 2001/02 season.

It was called the Women's Cup when it started but was changed to the Women's Champions League in 2009/10 campaign.

Wendie Renard is one of the players with the most Champions League titles ever (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three of four of the the clubs remaining in this season's competition have previously won the trophy.

Chelsea are the only team still in this season's tournament not to have claimed the titled before.

They came close in 2021, reaching their first final, but they lost 4-0 to Barcelona.

That loss kept Arsenal as the only English club to win the Women's Champions League. They lifted the title in the 2006/07 season, the same campaign they won the quadruple.

Women's Champions League: Clubs with the most titles