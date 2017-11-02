Nuri Sahin announces Turkey retirement

Turkey midfielder Nuri Sahin has retired from international football to allow a new generation of players to establish themselves in the squad.

Sahin, 29, found the net on his Turkey debut in a 2-1 victory over Germany, the country of his birth, in 2005 to become their youngest senior international and goalscorer aged 17.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder went on to make 51 appearances for the national team, but his only outing at a major finals came in the 3-0 defeat to Spain at Euro 2016.

Sahin has now opted to bring his time with Turkey to an end, citing a desire to afford greater opportunities to younger players.

"I believe with conviction and enthusiasm in the new generation of young Turkish players and I am convinced that if we support them with a good plan in the next 10 to 15 years they will be able to achieve great success," Sahin wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I am ending my career in the national team because I want to let the youth take precedence.

"During my career, I have had many opportunities and valuable experiences. I will always be in close contact with Turkish football and ready to help as much as I can."

Turkey failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.