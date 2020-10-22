Nurkovic says he will dedicate the FOTS award to Chiefs fans if victorious

Kaizer Chiefs star Samir Nurkovic says he would be happy and honoured should he win the Footballer of the Season award after his debut season, adding that the award would be dedicated to all the Amakhosi fans.

The Serbian hitman arrived as a relatively unknown figure at Naturena but quickly became a household name as he hit the ground running in the PSL

Nurkovic was one of the driving forces behind Chiefs’ charge towards the title and the 28-year-old has been recognised for his immense contribution with the nomination for the top individual award in the country.

"As you all already know this is my first season in the PSL and I'm really happy and I'm looking forward to more," he told the media. "I want to use this opportunity to thank all who nominated and voted for me for such a prestigious accolade.

"The first thing I would do [if I win] is to call home and my mother and say I won such a good, prestigious award here in PSL. I'll be more than happy, honoured and grateful and the award would be [dedicated] to all Amakhosi fans out there."

Nurkovic scored 14 goals and registered six assists in 31 games across all competitions, helping Chiefs qualify for the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.