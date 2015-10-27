NZF backs Phoenix amid uncertain A-League future

New Zealand Football (NZF) has thrown its support behind Wellington Phoenix after the embattled club were denied a request for a 10-year extension on their A-League license.

The Phoenix - New Zealand's sole representative in Australia's premier football league - are facing an uncertain future following Football Federation Australia's (FFA) refusal on Monday to extend the team's license, which expires at the end of the 2015-16 season.

FFA's decision comes amid speculation a third Sydney team could be introduced at the expense of the Phoenix, who can still apply for a four-year license.

NZF broke its silence via a statement on Tuesday, with CEO Andy Martin insisting: "We fully support the on-going participation of the Wellington Phoenix in the A-League.

"We have consistently stated that the Phoenix form a key part of the football development pathway in this country and play a major role in supporting our international teams.

"As such, we are consulting with the Phoenix, Football Federation Australia and Sport New Zealand on how we can collectively assist in ensuring the Wellington Phoenix retain their place in the A-League competition."