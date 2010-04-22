N'Zogbia held over alleged driving test scam
LONDON - Wigan Athletic's French midfielder Charles N'Zogbia has been arrested over suspicion that he arranged for someone else to take part of his driving test for him, police said on Thursday.
N'Zogbia, who scored a last-minute winner for Wigan in their 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, was held by officers on Wednesday at a test centre in Greater Manchester, northern England.
Wigan manager Roberto Martinez said the player had been "badly advised".
Newspapers said staff from the centre had become suspicious about a man who turned up to take the theory part of the driving test some weeks ago.
They reported that 23-year-old N'Zogbia was arrested as he was about to get into a car with an examiner for the practical test.
"At about 8:30am on Wednesday, police working alongside the Driving Standards Agency arrested a 23-year-old man at Sale driving test centre on suspicion of fraud by false representation," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.
The player has been released on police bail until June 3.
"The way I see the whole situation is that Charles has been badly advised, and he's made a naive mistake," Martinez told a reporters.
"We're going to look into every single detail before I give my full side of the story but what is important is Charles has reacted in a very mature way.
"We'll collaborate with the police and with Charles to make sure we get out of this situation in a positive way."
The offence of fraud by false representation carries a maximum jail term of 10 years.
