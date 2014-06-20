Ochoa: This is not the time for Mexico to relax

Ochoa was widely lauded after pulling off a string of excellent saves to keep FIFA World Cup hosts Brazil at bay in a 0-0 draw between the two on Tuesday.

Miguel Herrera's men are level on points with Brazil going into their final Group A clash with Croatia, and need only a point to make sure of a place in the last 16.

And Ochoa is keen to keep his mind on that clash in Recife rather than the plaudits that have come his way.

"Now is not the time to relax, it is time to focus, to be focused on Croatia," Ochoa told MedioTiempo.

"It will be a difficult game, thinking about moving to the second round and taking it step by step, thinking of what is coming and hopefully we can go far."

Although the 27-year-old is eager to stay concentrated on matters on the field, Ochoa is appreciative of the praise he has received in recent days.

"(I am) enjoying these moments that do not happen every day," he added. "Enjoying the moments with my family and my friends.

"That makes all the work worthwhile, all the hours and the time one devotes to this game worthwile."